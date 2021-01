ST. LOUIS – A teen was so happy about the new vaccines against COVID-19, he invented the new CovidInvaders video game.

Josh Ternyak celebrated the next step in the world’s fight against the novel coronavirus by inventing a game reminiscent of the classic Space Invaders.

His partner, Roman Peysakhovich, helped design the viruses and syringe to make the graphics look more like the images scientists and researchers see every day.

You can play the game right now at https://www.covidinvaders.com/.