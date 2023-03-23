ST. LOUIS – Teens can serve their neighbors through Youth Volunteer Corps St. Louis.

They are so busy, an upcoming two-day project is already full. Local teens can volunteer to help the environment, low-income neighbors, older neighbors, and more.

The teens can also gain valuable life and work skills they can put on their college applications or work resumes.

St. Louis Challenger Baseball with Youth Volunteer Corps, St. Louis

Saturdays in June 2023

9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CDT

Tilles Park

9551 Litzsinger Rd.

St. Louis, MO 63124

https://ydat.org/site/StLouis