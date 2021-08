ST. LOUIS – The Tennessee Williams Festival is headed back to St. Louis and back to the home of the iconic artist.

“The Glass Menagerie” will be performed in the Central West End at Williams’ former home. Festival Executive Artistic Director Carrie Houk listed all the fun events for generations of fans.

The festival starts Thursday, August 19 and runs through Sunday, August 29.

Learn more at https://www.twstl.org/.