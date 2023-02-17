ST. LOUIS — Tenth Life offers veterinary care, foster families, and adoption services to help cats avoid unnecessary euthanasia. Steve’s will give 15% of the proceeds to Tenth Life.
Fundraiser for Tenth Life Cat Rescue
Sunday, February 19
5 – 9 p.m. CST
Steve’s Hot Dogs
3145 S. Grand Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63118
www.steveshotdogsstl.com/events
ST. LOUIS — Tenth Life offers veterinary care, foster families, and adoption services to help cats avoid unnecessary euthanasia. Steve’s will give 15% of the proceeds to Tenth Life.