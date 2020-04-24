Thanks to sheltering in place, now is the best time to adopt a pet

ST. LOUIS – Have you always thought about adopting a pet, but always said, ‘ I’m never home’, I won’t have time to train it or go for walks. Well now might be the best time to introduce a new family member while you’re ‘sheltering in place’.

Becky Krueger from the Humane Society of Missouri shared a few things you need to know before you adopt. For more information visit: www.hsmo.org/adopt

Tips Before Adopting

Prior to adopting or fostering, owners absolutely need a leash, collar, bedding and food that are all appropriate for the pet. you will want to ensure the bed is big enough and the food is nutritionally balanced.

Once being introduced to their new home, pets might be anxious, not eat much, have accidents in the house and even attempt to hide under or behind furniture or choose to stay in a room they find safest. All of this is normal behavior. If you are having trouble creating a comfortable environment, pheromones and nutritional supplements – which can be purchased at one of amcma clinics – can be extremely helpful for a new dog or cat.

Another way to comfort your pet is to establish a schedule, use simple phrases such ‘dinner time’ or ‘time for a walk’ to help establish a reliable routine that makes pets feel secure.

Remember to be patient, don’t be surprised if they don’t act exactly as they did in the shelter.