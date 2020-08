ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Art Fair always draws big crowds but that can be a problem during a pandemic. So this year, the event is going virtual .

Lisa Telling- Kattenbraker one of many artists whose works will be featured joined Fox 2 to talk about this year’s event.

For more information visit: www.saintlouisartfair.com



Friday: sept. 11th 2020

Saturday: sept. 12th 2020

Sunday: sept. 13th 2020