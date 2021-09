ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Folks were twisting like pretzels Thursday in downtown Belleville. They are setting up for the 40th annual Oktoberfest which begins today at 4:00 pm and concludes Saturday night.

Patty Gregory will get to tap the keg on the main stage because she is the new mayor. The goal is for everyone to experience a warm welcoming feeling known as gemütlichite.

