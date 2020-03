Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - While many Americans are focused on personal and public health concerns during the coronavirus crisis the AARP shines a light on the 40 million unpaid family caregivers in the United States. Many caregivers routinely carry out difficult health care tasks without adequate training, and coronavirus is likely to exacerbate their stress.

Bill Walsh, with AARP's coronavirus response, is here to offer tips and advice to caregivers who are struggling at this time.