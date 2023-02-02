ST. LOUIS – The African American Makos Swim Team promotes water safety in north St. Louis.

Head Coach Terea Goodwin said the team promotes diversity in the sport. They also promote swim lessons for Black children, though the team welcomes all children ages 5 to 18 who can swim at the Stage 5 level.

The Zac Foundation reports 64% of Black children cannot swim, compared to 40% of white children. The foundation blames inequities in accessing swim lessons.

The Makos Swim Team practices at the O’Fallon Park YMCA in North St. Louis.