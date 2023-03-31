ST. LOUIS – The authors of Stay Home St. Louis looks back on the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Missouri and Illinois.

Co-authors Kate Colton and James A. Williams are twins who dedicated the coffee table book to their grandmother. The book shows stark images of how the pandemic instantly changed our economy, healthcare, neighbors, and ourselves.

The book’s title echoes the pleadings from health officials in the first several months of the pandemic, to stay home and avoid crowds.

You can order Stay Home St. Louis online at https://www.katecoltonstudios.com/. You can also buy it at the Missouri History Museum at 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63112.