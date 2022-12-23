ST. CHARLES — The Bells of Joy will ring in Christmas weekend with “Christmas for St. Charles.”
The festive bell ensemble will have the soundtrack for the holiday and the church service. There is limited seating. You must RSVP.
“Christmas for St. Charles” by Bells of Joy
Friday, December 23 at 6:30 p.m. CST
Christmas Eve, Saturday December 24 at 2, 3:30, and 5 p.m. CST
Messiah St. Charles
5911 Hwy 94
Weldon Spring, MO 63304
ST. CHARLES — The Bells of Joy will ring in Christmas weekend with “Christmas for St. Charles.”