ST. CHARLES — The Bells of Joy will ring in Christmas weekend with “Christmas for St. Charles.”

The festive bell ensemble will have the soundtrack for the holiday and the church service. There is limited seating. You must RSVP.



“Christmas for St. Charles” by Bells of Joy

Friday, December 23 at 6:30 p.m. CST

Christmas Eve, Saturday December 24 at 2, 3:30, and 5 p.m. CST

Messiah St. Charles

5911 Hwy 94

Weldon Spring, MO 63304

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction