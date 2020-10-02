The Black Rep’s production of ‘Speak on It’ highlights an activist and her efforts to register black voters

ST. LOUIS – Tonight people can register to vote and then enjoy a powerful performance about a civil rights activist and her efforts to get blacks to register to vote.

The St. Louis Black Rep invites the public to witness the live production of Fannie Lou Hamer “Speak on It ” Friday, October 2. Hamer was one of the most passionate and powerful voices of the civil and voting rights movements in the1960s. She co-founded the freedom democratic party which she represented at the 1964 Democratic National Convention.

Founder and producing director of the St. Louis Black Rep Ron Himes joined Fox 2 to discuss what can people expect from this performance.

