The Blue Duck chef competes in new season of Hell’s Kitchen

ST. LOUIS – Chef Trent Garvey has been working at The Blue Duck in Maplewood for six years and he’s only 25, and now he’s going to be on the next season of Hell’s Kitchen.

This season’s show features “Young Guns.” They were all up-and-coming chefs under the age of 23 at the time. It was filmed two years ago and at the time Chef Garvey had just taken on the role of executive chef at the restaurant.

Garvey, lovingly referred to as Chef Gravy by his coworkers, didn’t think he’d hear back from the casting agent. He said he was shocked when the phone rang two hours later. A series of Skype calls followed.

“It was crazy, one day they called me and said,’Hey, we need to see you in LA tomorrow, like your flight is at 7am.’ “

Garvey said he’s never been on a plane before and had only traveled to Missouri, Arkansas, and Illinois. He even said he had to Google ‘How to fly on a plane.’”

After that trip, there was more waiting. He finally got the call that he’d been cast while sitting on the riverfront in Washington, Mo.

“I saw this as an awesome opportunity, you can go get honed, see if what I self taught myself is actually working,” explained Garvey.