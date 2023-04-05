ST. LOUIS – The Builders Home Show returns to St. Charles with Freddie Lee’s Gourmet Sauces.

Freddie Lee James, Jr. created the sauces in the St. Louis area. His products became so popular, that he now has a commercial kitchen and products in several stores across the metro area. He will be one of many vendors available to show how you can make your space as welcoming as possible.

18th Annual Builders St. Charles Home Show

Presented by LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding

Friday, April 14, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. CDT

Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. CDT

Sunday, April 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT

St. Charles Convention Center

1 Convention Center Plaza

St. Charles, MO 63303

https://stlhomeshow.com/StCharles/

Freddie Lee’s

1912 Carr St.

St. Louis, MO 63106

https://freddieleesgourmetsauces.com/