ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Central West End Window Walk celebrates its final weekend of the season on Saturday, December 17.

Melissa Haynes of Melbrooke Interiors features the inspiration each shop in the district lends to elaborate window displays to celebrate the holiday shopping season.

CWE Window Walk

Saturday, December 17

1 – 5 p.m. CST

Euclid Ave.

B/W Maryland Ave. & McPherson Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63108