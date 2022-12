ST. LOUIS – The Chabad of Chesterfield keeps the Festival of Lights shining with the Menorah Parade.

Children can get the traditional Jewish candies called gelt dropped from above. There will also be a photo booth, warm potato pancakes called latkes, and a laser light show.

Menorah Parade

Tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Chesterfield Central Park

16365 Lydia Hill Dr.

Chesterfield, MO 63017

https://form.jotform.com/223104444917149