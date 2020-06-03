The COVID Key; contactless touch tool that keeps physical contact to a minimum

ST. LOUIS – While you may be staying home during the pandemic, there are times you absolutely have to go to the store, or the gas station, which can lead you to come into contact with ‘high touch surfaces’ like door handles or keypads for your cards.

Well, two brothers, Chet Peters, along with his brother Dane developed the COVID Key a small brass tool that can open doors, sign for purchases, and keep physical contact to a minimum. Chet joined Fox 2 where did the idea come from.

