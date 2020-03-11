The Damnation of Faust heads to Powell Hall March 13-14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Stéphane Denève, the St. Louis Symphony musical director adds the St. Louis Children's Choirs to the St. Louis Symphony Chorus for a pair of performances of the infernal legend.

Guest singer Michael Spyres talked about the story of The Damnation of Faust.

The Damnation of Faust, a musical highlight of Denève's first season as SLSO Music Director. Concerts are Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14 at Powell Symphony Hall. Both start at 8:00 p.m.

For more information click here slso.org or call (314) 534-1700