The debate over live or artificial Christmas trees continue; which do you prefer?

ST. LOUIS – The annual traditions that can help make us feel more normal during very shaky times are the sights and smell of Christmas trees. Although things may be different this year, one thing hasn’t changed: the debate over whether a real or artificial Christmas tree is best.

A recent survey conducted by the Christmas Tree Promotion Board found that 72 percent of the 2,000 adults surveyed agreed that it’s important to purposefully create good memories.

More than half 61 percent said the pandemic has increased their desire to spend money on experiences like a real christmas tree.

Most importantly, 78 percent simply want to make it the best christmas for their kids.

Joining us is fourth-generation Christmas tree retailer Fran Wolff and Nicole Jolly, host of True Food TV.

For more information, visit itschristmaskeepitreal.com

