The devastating pain that 54-million Americans living with arthritis deal with daily

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Arthritis is the number one cause of disability in the United States. Now, one of the nation's largest assessments of people living with the disease is revealing the devastating physical and emotional toll of that daily pain for millions of Americans.

Imagine not being able to hold your newborn baby or being thrown into a vicious cycle of unemployment through no fault of your own. That's the reality for many of the 54-million Americans living with arthritis. Comedian and TV host Matt Iseman knows it all too well.

Matt joins us along with Cindy McDaniel, senior vice president of consumer health for the arthritis foundation to talk about their new report.