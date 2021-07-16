The Fattened Caf brings Filipino-style sausage to Schnucks stores soon

ST. LOUIS – How would you like to add a link of sweet and spicy Filipino sausage to your breakfast of eggs and toast for a pop of flavor?

Darren Young and his wife’s new line of breakfast sausages from The Fattened Caf are headed to area Schnucks stores soon. He was out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck Friday morning.

The Filipino-style sausage is called longganisa. Young said this style is typically sweeter than regular sausage.

The sausage will be in the Deli Grab & Go section at most Schnucks locations for $9.99.

