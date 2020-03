Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Explore the St. Louis Science Center after hours Wednesday, March 18 while tasting some of the best restaurants in St. Louis.

Over 50 area restaurants from the 2019 edition of Ian Froeb’s STL100 will be featured.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch restaurant critic Ian Froeb alongside Entertainment Editor Gabe Hartwig joined Fox 2 to discuss the Great Taste event.



For more information click here: