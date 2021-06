ST. LOUIS – The Greek Open golf tournament will be played later this month at Meadowbrook Country Club to benefit The BackStoppers and the Hellenic Spirit Foundation.

Asher Benrubi, also known as The Smash from WBGZ 107.1, explains the importance of The Greek Open from the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Participants can win trips to The Masters, trips to Greece, and more.

Click here for more information.