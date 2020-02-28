Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Illinois private school scholarship program continues to grow despite a donation slump. Regional Director of Empower Illinois Bobby Sylvester and Finance Director Aubrie Swafford of Gibault High School explain the program.

They say that in 2017 Illinois lawmakers passed the "Invest in Kids Act." It gave a 75 percent income tax credit to people and businesses who contribute. The scholarship money is for low-income families and their students to attend non-public school of their choice, tuition-free, in Illinois. In 2019 5,858 low-income kids got to attend private schools at no cost.

Illinois Governor Pritzker suggested halving the amount that could be donated and not allowing new members. He backed down when parents complained.