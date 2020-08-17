The impact of COVID-19 on New Zealand

New Zealand will be pushing back its general election – after a resurgence in coronavirus cases. Before the most recent outbreak, New Zealand went about 100 days without any reported community spread.

As of Sunday night, the country of 4.8 million, had 58 confirmed community cluster cases and 20 cases linked to overseas travel.

One of the people responsible for helping to mitigate the pandemic in New Zealand is a Physicist and former research faculty professor at MIT Dr. Yaneer Bar-Yam. He joined Fox 2 via Skype to discuss.

