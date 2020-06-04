The IRS is also sending prepaid debit cards as stimulus money in plain envelopes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Better Business Bureau is the latest organization to make you aware of stimulus money in the form of prepaid debit cards. Most Americans already received their economic impact payments either by direct deposit to their bank account, or a mailed check.

Debit cards were mailed to some consumers if the US Department of Treasury didn’t have the person’s bank account information. The cards were delivered in plain envelopes. Some people assumed it was junk mail or a scam.

The IRS is sending out prepaid debit cards. The IRS website states, “Some payments may be sent on a prepaid debit card known as The Economic Impact Payment Card. The Economic Impact Payment Card is sponsored by the Treasury Department’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service, managed by Money Network Financial, LLC and issued by Treasury’s financial agent, MetaBank®, N.A.”

Consumers do, however, need to be vigilant to ensure that the card they receive is legitimate, and to be on the lookout for scams.

If you’ve destroyed or thrown out your EIP card, don’t worry. Call the toll-free customer service line at 800-240-8100.