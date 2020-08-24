The JCC launches “Club J All Day” to help families with children attending school virtually

ST. LOUIS – Many places of learning are headed back to the class this week, whether in person or virtually. The St. Louis Jewish Community Center has been planning for reopening even while their doors were closed.

Ashley Stockman, the director of Adult Day at the JCC explains the J offers many programs both digital and in-person fitness classes all day for school-age children and adults.

The Club All Day is a program designed to help families with school-aged children who will be going to school virtually this fall whether full- or part-time.

For more information visit; jccstl.com