The Kaufman fund prepares for big food drive for veterans

ST. LOUIS – Veterans in need have a friend indeed. Wayne Kaufman is the founder of The Kaufman Fund.

Wayne is a Vietnam veteran. He received two bronze stars. His brother Ralph was in the Air Force and is now deceased. Wayne started The Kaufman Fund in 1990 in Ralph’s honor.

Now they have another big big food drive planned for veterans happening Saturday, June 19.

Wayne has all the details on the food drive.

The Kaufman Fund plans to feed about 90 veteran families. Wayne said the organization still has about 30 spots left for families to sign up.

The food drive is at the Arnold Food Pantry from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

