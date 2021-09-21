The latest 2021 fall home trends and where to get them

ST. LOUIS – What’s the latest in home goods? Many of the products from all over the world are displayed at The Inspired Home Show. While this year’s show did not take place due to the pandemic, that didn’t stop new products from being debuted.

Lifestyle expert David Viggiano joined us from Chicago Tuesday morning with an exclusive look at what is hitting store shelves.

A reusable bottle from Infuse by Casabella is complete with a squirt bottle attachment and cleaning concentrates will help you clean your house.

Fresh Wave Odor Eliminating Products are natural, plant-based, and safe for kids, pets, and the planet to help your house smell great.

ViaDeco Antimicrobial Copper Placemats are easy to clean, stain-resistant and can be used indoors or outdoors.

Peugot is known for its spice mills, but they have moved into the wine and spirit sector and their whiskey tasting set is popular.

