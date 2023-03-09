ST. LOUIS – The legacy of Dr. Larona J. Morris lives on in a youth symposium promoting education.

Morris was the International Grand Basileus of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority. The East St. Louis native died in 2005.

She continues to hold her memory close in her hometown’s Alpha Upsilon Sigma Alumnae Chapter. Morris’ daughter and sorority member Crystal Wilson previewed the upcoming symposium and school-supply giveaway.

Youth Symposium

To Honor Dr. Larona J. Morris

Saturday, March 11

8:00 a.m. – Noon CST

ESTL Kappa House

5101 Lake Dr.

East St. Louis, IL 62203

https://bit.ly/3Le7y0i