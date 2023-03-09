ST. LOUIS – The legacy of Dr. Larona J. Morris lives on in a youth symposium promoting education.
Morris was the International Grand Basileus of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority. The East St. Louis native died in 2005.
She continues to hold her memory close in her hometown’s Alpha Upsilon Sigma Alumnae Chapter. Morris’ daughter and sorority member Crystal Wilson previewed the upcoming symposium and school-supply giveaway.
Youth Symposium
To Honor Dr. Larona J. Morris
Saturday, March 11
8:00 a.m. – Noon CST
ESTL Kappa House
5101 Lake Dr.
East St. Louis, IL 62203
https://bit.ly/3Le7y0i