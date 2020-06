ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri History Museum celebrates Mondays with the Summer Family Fun Series.

Now that COVID-19 restrictions are lifting, the museum will reopen on June 20th. But families who prefer to stay home, can go online and learn everything from history to yoga.

The Zoom series is free. You can log on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. CDT through July 27th. Learn more at MoHistory.org/Events.