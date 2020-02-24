Live Now
The Muny wants your photos of St. Louis' historic Gaslight Square

ST. LOUIS - The Muny is looking for photos of St. Louisans enjoying Gaslight Square, taverns, cabaret action shots, performers, restaurants, sidewalk cafes, antique shops, nightlife, streetscape, etc.

Dylan Stanley explains it is all to help with their upcoming production of "Smokey Joe's Cafe."

The deadline to submit both online and by mail is Wednesday, April 1.

