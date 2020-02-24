The Muny wants your photos of St. Louis' historic Gaslight Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Muny is looking for photos of St. Louisans enjoying Gaslight Square, taverns, cabaret action shots, performers, restaurants, sidewalk cafes, antique shops, nightlife, streetscape, etc.

Dylan Stanley explains it is all to help with their upcoming production of "Smokey Joe's Cafe."

The deadline to submit both online and by mail is Wednesday, April 1.

For more information click here:

We're reigniting the flame of #GaslightSquare! Submit your photos of St. Louis' historic Gaslight Square for a chance to be featured in our production of Smokey Joe's Cafe this summer. Click the link to see what we need! #munysmokeyjoes #muny2020 https://t.co/W5ocB2XWuq pic.twitter.com/gVDfpCrdoY — MUNY 2020 (@TheMuny) February 6, 2020