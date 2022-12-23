ST. LOUIS — The North American Aerospace Defense Command is preparing to continue a holiday tradition using military might.

United States Air Force Captain Steve Coller said it took just 72 hours for NORAD to fill all volunteer positions for the NORAD Tracks Santa operation. Capt. Collier started as a Santa Tracker as a younger airman. This year, he is the operation’s Deputy Program Manager and “Deputy Elf”.

He said tracking will launch Christmas Eve morning. Families can find videos of Santa and his reindeer in military escorts to various homes around the world. Children can learn about their neighbors overseas with lessons on international landmarks. The operation wraps early Christmas Day. Families can track Santa in many ways.



Online: https://www.noradsanta.org/en/

Phone: (877) HI-NORAD

Google Play Store App: https://bit.ly/3PMPDy2

Apple App Store: https://apple.co/3WD6F3N

