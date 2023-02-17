ST. CHARLES — Old Towne Spice Shoppe offers seasonings to celebrate Mardi Gras and to spice up Lent.

Mardi Gras translates into “Fat Tuesday”, when people traditionally enjoy rich foods, drinks, and parties. The Lenten season is one of reflection, when some avoid certain foods like dairy and meat. Observants often eat fish, fruits, and vegetables. Owner Carol Hurst makes sure every day is tasty with various spice mixes.

Old Towne Spice Shoppe

334 South Main St.

St Charles, MO 63301

(636) 916-3600

