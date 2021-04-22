The Plug Networking Experience can help build more working relationships

ST. LOUIS – The Plug Networking Experience promises to help business owners and organization leaders connect in-person and online.

Host Elizabeth Donielle will welcome guests to House of Soul on Sunday, April 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. She explains the COVID procedures to keep guests safe in the Downtown St. Louis event space. She also explains the importance of meeting new people to take your organization to a new level.

Donielle said everyone must wear a mask. Temperatures will also be checked at the door.

“Sometimes we get comfortable with the industry that we work in, however, you want to build relationships with people outside of your industry, outside of your network, outside of just your norm.,” Donielle said.

Click here to learn more.