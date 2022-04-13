ST. LOUIS, Mo. – April is National Minority Health Month. The American Red Cross says there is a need for more donors of different ethnic groups to help fill the demand for rare blood subtypes.

Regular blood transfusions remain critical treatments for patients, like those living with sickle cell disease, the majority of whom are of African and Latin descent. Black women are more likely than white women, to experience severe postpartum hemorrhage, often requiring blood transfusion.

Those who come to give through April 18 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Those who come to give April 19 through May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card and will be automatically entered to win a new travel trailer camper.

