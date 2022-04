ST. LOUIS – The Sheldon is collecting donated instruments for local school music programs. Director of Advancement Chris Peimann explained what types of instruments the Music for Lifelong Achievement program is seeking. You can also donate money instead of donating instruments. The Sheldon is also hosting a night of jazz by the ladies this weekend.

Jeanette Harris & Althea René

Saturday, April 16

8 p.m.

The Sheldon

3648 Washington Blvd.

St. Louis, Mo. 63108

Https://www.thesheldon.Org/