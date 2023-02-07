ST. LOUIS – The Sheldon packs in several interactive lessons for Black History Month.
Visitors can learn about Grammy-award-winning unknown Black musicians from the rural south. They can also learn about African drum and dance. Visitors can also hear Jazz and R&B music that tells a story. Events will last through February.
Voices of Mississippi
Black History Month at The Sheldon
Friday, February 10
8:00 p.m. CST
The Sheldon
3648 Washington Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63108
https://www.thesheldon.org/events/