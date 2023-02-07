ST. LOUIS – The Sheldon packs in several interactive lessons for Black History Month.

Visitors can learn about Grammy-award-winning unknown Black musicians from the rural south. They can also learn about African drum and dance. Visitors can also hear Jazz and R&B music that tells a story. Events will last through February.

Voices of Mississippi

Black History Month at The Sheldon

Friday, February 10

8:00 p.m. CST

The Sheldon

3648 Washington Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63108

https://www.thesheldon.org/events/