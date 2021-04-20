The Sheldon takes donations to help keep Sumner High School open

ST. LOUIS – You have a few more days to help Sumner High School by donating musical instruments to The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries.

Marketing and Publicity Director Chris Peimann explains how you can donate new or used instruments. She also explains how people can donate money to repair used instruments. Finally, she tells us about the 20-year mission of the Music for Lifelong Achievement Program.

Sumner High School is the oldest historically black high school west of the Mississippi River. It opened in 1875. The community spoke out against recent efforts to close the school.

The Sheldon will take donations through Thursday, April 30.

