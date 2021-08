ST. LOUIS – “The Sound of Music” is considered to be one of the most beloved musicals and is based on the real-life story of the von Trapp Family Singers.

A number of popular songs are featured in the production.. including “My Favorite Things” and “Climb Every Mountain.” The musical is playing now at the Muny in Forest Park.

Jenny Powers plays the role of Elsa. Powers made her Muny debut in 2006 and has been back eight times since.

