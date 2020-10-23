The St. Louis HBCU Alumni​ Association​ 3rd Annual Scholarship Summi

ST. LOUIS – High school students can prepare for college with help from St. Louis Black College alumni.

The St. Louis Historically Black Colleges and Universities Alumni Association will have their third-annual Scholarship Summit. But this year, it will be virtual.

They will still have music from the Saint Boogie Brass Band and dancers from the historically black Harris-Stowe State University. The group will also teach students and their families about financial aid and standardized tests.

The event will be on Zoom Saturday, November 7th from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. CDT. Learn more at https://www.stlhbcualumni.org/.