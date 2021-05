ST. LOUIS – The CEO and author of The Startup Squad want young girls to be entrepreneurs.

Brian Weisfeld thinks it is critical girls develop a business-owner mindset before they grow up.

He gives us a peek into “The Startup Squad” book series, and he has tips for parents.

One of the girls that is a part of The Startup Squad takes old stuffed animals and sews them together to make a new unique stuffed animal. The business is Wild and Wacky Pets.