ST. LOUIS – The Taste of Gratitude will help families facing food insecurity with help from Neshanta “Chef Nesee” Larry.

Chef Nesee helps families recover from food insecurity by offering giveaways. She also stresses flavor in fresh and inexpensive produce. Chef Nesee also has a new episode of the That’s So Good Podcast with producer Alonzo Lee of The Trakstars.

Taste of Gratitude by That’s So Good Pop-Up Buffet

Saturday, November 19

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST

St. Paul A.M.E. Church

1260 Hamilton Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://bit.ly/3GmTeQV