The team at the sidelines ready to treat BattleHawk players

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis BattleHawks are playing again in the Dome this weekend as they host the Seattle Dragons. For anyone who has been following this team and the XFL you know that some of the rules are different than the NFL. They're designed to lessen the injuries to players and increase overall safety.

Katie Smith is the outreach manager from SSM Health Sports Medicine. If you're going to the dome on Saturday, you'll see Katie and the rest of her team on the sidelines at the ready to help treat players.

