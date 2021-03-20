The Thread: Amazing Graze

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Giddy Up, Thread Heads, it’s time to round up the herd and head over to Have A Cow Cattle Company. Steve St. Pierre has never owned cattle or ran a restaurant, but he’s doing both in an effort to demonstrate love in the community. Grace Strobel is a model, in more ways than one!

She how Grace displays grace on a daily basis. Evergrace Davis lives out her name by being graced filled and sharing the joy that comes with it through exercise. Darrion Cockrell has received grace and now looks to bestow it on his students. Saddle up and join us as we celebrate an amazing graze and amazing grace.