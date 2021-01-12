The Thread: An Attitude of Gratitude

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – We are celebrating Thanksgiving by celebrating those who are showing their thanks by giving to others. Our friends at Soup-n-Share certainly have an attitude of gratitude as they move to meet the needs of their community through groceries, clothing, and more. DeeAnn Billings is working to make sure their pop-up pantry is providing for those they serve in the best way possible. The folks at The Next Step are helping those in addiction recovery take “the next step” through education. Sarah Floyd has grown up with an attitude of gratitude and she is walking it out big time!

