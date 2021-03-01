The Thread: Cooking Up Some Community

ST. LOUIS, MO. – The Thread visits the St. Louis Area Foodbank to witness community in action as volunteers help meet the need of feeding their neighbors. How will Tim fare as a volunteer? You’ll also see how an embroidery company is serving their community through barbecue, learn how Love The Lou and God’s Helping Hands are teaming up to invest in the community and look back at a Christmas party where the real gift given was a community being community together. Join the party, Saturday at 8:30am on Fox 2.

