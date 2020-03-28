The Thread: Faith over fear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Fear. Anxiety. Worry. As we daily walk in the new reality of battling the coronavirus, these emotions are at an all-time high.

However, we have an anchor in this midst of this storm: Jesus.

Faith is our answer to fear.

On this episode of The Thread, we celebrate the Light in the midst of the darkness.

We also celebrate some incredible organizations shining their light in our neighborhoods. Anthropedia has teamed up with St. Louis University to help SLU students suffering from anxiety, fear, and depression.

Elevate St. Louis is helping young people reach their full potential by helping them discover who they are made to be. Lutheran Youth Ministries uses summer camp to move alongside the youth and help them grab hold of their faith. Andrew Rucker is seeking to encourage and uplift his children and others through writing.

