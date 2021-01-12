The Thread: New Life

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Have you ever wondered where all of the things you throw in the recycling bin go? This week on The Thread, Tim visits Recycle Works Central in St. Charles, where things that are discarded get new life. You’ll learn what happens to all that paper, plastic, electronics and more. You’ll also see how Pat and Sue Bradley are helping bring new life to people in Africa as well as here at home through Crisis Aid. Hear how Art and Beth Deno are seeking to save the lives of those caught in addiction through ACPD.

