The Thread: The Missing Piece

ST. LOUIS, MO. – This week on The Thread, Tim is puzzled, in a good way. He takes you on a tour of Puzzle Warehouse, the world’s largest puzzle store.

You’ll also learn plenty about the puzzle of community. See how Mama Cat has found her place in the community through serving food.

Lindsey Peters saw a need to comfort young people in a health crisis and came up with a way to help them “bear” their hospital stay. Will loves people and he loves cars, so he found a way to serve his community stepping into his passion.

And don’t forget about Mary. She teaches us that cheesecake samples are sometimes so much more. You are a unique piece in the puzzle of the community too! find out where you fit in.